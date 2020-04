CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)-- Governor Jim Justice (R-WV) will held a briefing on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. The Governor continued to push proper hand hygiene and reiterated that COVID-19 is predominantly impacting the older generations.

Gov. Justice then addressed what he called "A Chapter to Reopen, a Comeback of West Virginia Strong." He said today's percentage saw an increase of 2.59, and week one businesses may begin to reopen effective tomorrow. The rest of Gov. Justice's plan will continue for the remaining weeks to reopen the state.