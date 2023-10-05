BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A Halloween-themed event is coming to the Beckley area.

Theatre West Virginia is hosting its annual haunted coal mine at the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine.

This year’s event is titled “Maniac Mine,” taking visitors on a spooky trip through the mines and encountering some scary actors along the way.

Gayle Oaks, General Manager for Theatre West Virginia, said while visitors explore the mine, they will encounter actors performing scenes from Halloween-themed movies.

“We have a full crew from independents and through different schools. And through Theatre West Virginia, Beckley Children’s Theatre, and several other theatres. This includes kids in general and adults in general, there is about 40 different actors that will be apart of this,” Oaks said.

The event starts on October 20th and includes dates on the 21st, 27th, 28th, 30th, and the 31st.

Each event starts at 6 PM and tickets can only be purchased at the Exhibition Coal Mine.