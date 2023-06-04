BEAVER, WV (WVNS) –The 2023 season of Theatre West Virginia is ready to kick off and the cast arrives on Monday, June 5, 2023.

The cast will be perform two shows this summer, Hatfields and McCoys and Rocket Boys the Musical.

Most of the cast members are local, but they also welcome a handful from out of state too. Gayle Oaks, the General Manager of Theatre West Virginia, said they have some returning members as well as some new faces.

“We’ve got lots of learning to do. We’ve got returning casts. Some are returning to the same parts they played last year,” Oaks said. “We’ve got brand new dancers, brand new singers and people taking on roles they have never done before so it’s going to be a fun season.”

Opening night for Theatre West Virginia is Thursday, June 22, 2023, at 7:30 P.M.

The cast will be performing Hatfields and McCoys at the Cliffside Amphitheatre.