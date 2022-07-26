GRANDVIEW, WV (WVNS) — For all who had plans this weekend, you might have to reschedule, especially if you were planning to see Theatre WV’s newest production.

Theatre West Virginia’s production of ‘The Wizard of Oz’ was rescheduled for this weekend due to inclement weather, from rain and hazardous flooding in some areas.

Scott Hill, The General Manager for Theatre West Virginia, said the new opening day for this week long production will be from Sunday, July 31, 2022 through Saturday, August 6, 2022.

Hill also mentioned, “This is the final performance of the year for ‘The Wizard of Oz.’ This is your last chance to be a part of the 62nd season at Theatre West Virginia.”

Earlier shows in the season, included ‘Hatfield McCoys’ and ‘Rocket Boys’, which closed last Saturday.