HUNTINGTON, WV (WVNS) — Popular comedian and podcaster Theo Von will be making a quick stop in the Mountain State this fall.

Theo Von’s ‘Return of The Rat’ tour will be coming to the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington on Saturday, November 11, 2023.

Theo Von, whose birth name is Theodor Capitani von Kurnatowski, is a Louisiana native who got his start in entertainment on MTV through their ‘Challenge/Road Rules’ reality competition series. In 2008, he won the Comedy Central reality sketch comedy competition show ‘Reality Bites Back’. Through the show, fellow comics such as Tiffany Haddish, Donnell Rawlings, Bert Kreischer were eliminated, with Von beating Amy Schumer in the finale.

Theo Von’s debut hour long comedy special, ‘No Offense’, was released on Netflix in 2016. He has found recent success in the realm of podcasts with his funny and relatable ‘This Past Weekend’ podcast, which has amassed 459 episodes as of August 22, 2023.

Tickets for the show go on sale through Theo Von’s website and AXS on September 1, 2023 at 10 AM. The November show is slated to start at 8 PM.