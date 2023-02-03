GREEN BANK, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginians will still have time to see a rare green comet that hasn’t been visible from earth since the Stone Age, despite cloudy night skies the past few days.

Comet ZTF (C/2022 E3) came closest to earth on Thursday, Feb. 2, but the Green Bank Observatory in Pocahontas County said that West Virginians still have time to see it, especially if they want to comet gaze in the evening.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, the observatory said that clouds over West Virginia blocked the comet at optimal viewing time—early morning just before sunrise on Friday.

However, “don’t despair if the clouds are casting shade,” the post said. If you have binoculars or a telescope, you can still see the comet at the beginning of next week as it moves out of the solar system. Because the moon will rise later next week, evening viewing will be more optimal, according to Green Bank Observatory.

The green glow has been visible in the northern hemisphere for the last week, and if you’re looking to get a last-minute glance, look to the northwest through a telescope away from city lights.

To see when to expect clear skies, check out the StormTracker 12 forecast, and for fewer than 12 hours out, check out the predictor.