Thief caught on camera multiple times, victims asking for help

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A local family has become the victims of theft, and the thief is caught on camera.

Multiple people were stolen from on or around Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. The thefts reportedly happened near Route 19 in Beaver.

Ron Hedrick’s daughter and her husband moved into a home Hedrick owns for several months. Since then, their belongings have disappeared, off their porch and out of their car.

“Because of the previous theft, we put video cameras up and external lights on the house,” Hedrick explained.

The cameras worked and the person can be seen walking on to the porch and leaving with something in their hands.

“These people don’t have any respect for your personal property obviously because they just trash it. The thing is that they’ll even go as far as violate your home space because they will come on your property, on your house on your porch and steal things, while you’re sleeping,” Hedrick said.

After asking around, Hedrick found that other people were stolen from on the same night. Ronica Williams lives in Raleigh County. She posted a video showing a person entering her car. Williams said most of the valuable things were taken.

Although both Williams and Hedrick went to the police, they are asking that the community take a closer look to see if they recognize the people in the video.

“Maybe the clothing can be recognized. It looks like it’s a man and a woman so maybe someone has seen them,” Hedrick said.

Hedrick put together a community notice to warn people nearby and hopefully they can protect themselves from being a victim.

“I want to let people know that they need to pay attention, they need to give it another check. That the doors are locked on their cars and homes and just place up their area because there is no respect when people start stealing,” Hedrick said.

If you recognize the people in the video, contact the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department.