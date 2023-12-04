GHENT, WV (WVNS) — With more than 20,000 gun laws, there are a few things to know before buying a gun for someone as a gift this holiday season.

Before buying someone a gun as a gift, for any occasion, it is important to understand whether the intended receiver can legally own the firearm. For example, anyone under the age of 18 are generally not allowed to own a handgun. It is also important to avoid a “straw purchase” where you buy and provide a gun to a person who legally cannot own a firearm due to a prior felony offense.

There is no federal law that prohibits a gift of a firearm to a relative that lives in your state, but some states require you to transfer a firearm through a local firearms retailer so a background check can be performed. You can never transfer a firearm directly to another person who is from out-of-state, you would need to use a local firearms retailer in the recipient’s state to receive the firearm. You can only ship a handgun by common carrier, but not U.S. Mail, and a long gun by U.S. Mail or common carrier to a federally licensed retailer.

There are a few hurdles in place to gift someone a firearm, but they are necessary to keep everyone involved safe and informed. If it is feasible, a gift certificate to a person’s local firearm retailer may prove to be a simpler solution to gifting them a firearm as they can choose what they want and there’s no debate about who is the actual buyer of the firearm, a question asked when purchasing a firearm.

This is a general guide to gifting someone a firearm, for a more detailed look at a specific state’s gun laws visit the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives website.