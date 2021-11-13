Raleigh County Emergency Housing Center seeking paper product donations

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) –It is the season of giving, and there is a place right in our own backyard that needs your help.

The Raleigh County Emergency Housing Center is looking for items, but they aren’t the items you would think of right away. The housing center is still adjusting to the Covid-19 pandemic, and right now they are looking for paper product donations. Michael Horn, the Director of Homeless Services, said thanks to donations from people in the community, they do not need jackets or blankets right now.

“We have to isolate people here because of Covid, so if we could get products that are disposable like spoons, forks and plates that would really help us out,” Horn said.

The center also needs belts and the usual hygiene products. Horn said monetary donations are always appreciated, and the money helps them further their mission of “helping people help themselves.”

If you would like to volunteer at the center, you can call (304) 255-9138.