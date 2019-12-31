Think twice before firing a gun when the clock strikes midnight

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – When the clock strikes midnight, some like to throw confetti or kiss their loved ones, but a certain way of celebrating can be dangerous to others.

Some people choose to hold their guns to the air and fire rounds to ring in the new year, but local law enforcement officers are warning against that.

Sgt. Jamie Blume with the Beckley Police Department is also a firearms instructor. He said one of the four universal safety rules is to be sure of your target and what is around it.

So, if someone is firing a gun in the air with no target, Sgt. Blume added, what goes up must come down.

“When they shoot that into the air the bullet, or the shell doesn’t just disintegrate and go away its gotta come back to earth,” Sgt. Blume said. “When it does, we see cases every year of people getting hurt or damaging property and its obviously very dangerous, irresponsible and a huge problem.”

There are several charges people can face if they are caught shooting a gun on New Year’s Eve. If a gun is shot within city limits, it can be considered a city ordinance violation or discharging a firearm. It could also be considered attempted manslaughter if someone is shot.