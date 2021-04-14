Third annual Trout Derby coming to Fayette County Park

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — If your kids like to fish, this a great event for them!
Fayette County Parks is holding its Third Annual Trout Derby Saturday, April 17, 2021. Kids 3-to-14- years-old can participate.
The derby will take place at the Fayette County Park from 8:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. Kids must bring their own fishing pole and baits.
Registration: 8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Kids need to register a half hour before their fishing time.
9 a.m.- 9:45 a.m. Fishing for ages three to five
10 a.m.- 11:15 a.m. Fishing for ages six to 10
11:30 a.m.- 12:45 p.m. Fishing for ages 11-14
If there is inclement weather, the make-up date is set for April 24, 2021.