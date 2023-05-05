(WTRF) A West Virginia beach made the list of America’s favorite 100 secret beaches.

According to the Family Destinations Guide, 3,000 families in the United States were surveyed to determine hidden beaches they most want to visit during the 2023 Summer.

Sutton Lake in West Virginia was ranked 60th on the list.

Sutton Lake is located in Braxton and Webster counties and covers 1440 acres as it winds 14 miles up the Elk River.

Fishing, renting a boat, swimming, camping, or enjoying wildlife are among the many things to do a Sutton Lake.

Family Destinations Guide says Awahua Beach in Hawaii is the top-secret beach in America.

