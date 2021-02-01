Thomas and Friends coming to youth museum in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — If you are a fan of the children’s television show, Thomas the Train Engine, good news for you! Thomas and Friends are making a stop in Raleigh County.

The Youth Museum in Beckley has a new exhibit for children to enjoy starting Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. Kids will get to engage in STEM skills through a playful learning experience.

Director of Parks & Recreation for the City of Beckley, Leslie Baker, said this is a great way for families to get out of the house for some family fun while also learning.

“There is a lot of math that they have to do and figure out, there is a lot of engineering, some places they really have to work with the trains,” Baker said. “And I think it’s just great that kids can come here and learn and have fun, but they really don’t know they are getting that education.”

The Youth Museum is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Face masks are required when in the building.