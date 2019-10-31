Thousands without power across West Virginia and Virginia

(WVNS) — Thousands are without power in Virginia and West Virginia.
According to Appalachian Power, as of 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 31, 32,000 people are without power in West Virginia and 13,000 are without power in Virginia.
Officials with AEP believe more outages could be reported due to heavy wind expected Thursday night.
Here are total outages reported by AEP in each county:
- Raleigh County: 3,122
- Mercer County: 5,408
- Summers County: 747
- Wyoming County: 333
- Greenbrier County 69
- Fayette County: 566
- Monroe County: 11
- McDowell County: 167
- Tazewell County: 270
Here are total outages reported by MonPower in each county:
- Nicholas County: 1,656
- Greenbrier County: 625
- Monroe County: fewer than 5