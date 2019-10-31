Thousands without power across West Virginia and Virginia

(WVNS) — Thousands are without power in Virginia and West Virginia.

According to Appalachian Power, as of 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 31, 32,000 people are without power in West Virginia and 13,000 are without power in Virginia.

Officials with AEP believe more outages could be reported due to heavy wind expected Thursday night.

Here are total outages reported by AEP in each county:

Raleigh County: 3,122

Mercer County: 5,408

Summers County: 747

Wyoming County: 333

Greenbrier County 69

Fayette County: 566

Monroe County: 11

McDowell County: 167

Tazewell County: 270

Here are total outages reported by MonPower in each county: