(WVNS) — Strong winds have left thousands of people in the dark Monday, April 13, 2020.

As of 5:30 a.m., Appalachian Power reports the following counties have customers without power:

McDowell County: 1,186

Fayette County: 2,789

Raleigh County: 2,692

Wyoming: 349

Greenbrier: 33

There is no word yet on when power will be restored.