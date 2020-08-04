Three arrested on charges of dealing heroin in Fayette County

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — Three people from Fayette County are accused of dealing heroin. The arrests came following a traffic stop on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020.

According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, a deputy pulled over a car in the Oak Hill area during the evening hours. The vehicle was suspected of being stolen.

The deputy got permission to search the vehicle. That is when he found a large amount of heroin in the car.

Jonathan Treadway, 34, LeeAnn Elkins, 44, and Marcus Briscoe, 24, all of Oak Hill were each charged with Possession With Intent to Deliver Narcotics and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony. Briscoe is also charged with obstructing an officer after the deputy said he gave the wrong name to officers.

All three were arrested on scene. The are being held in the Southern Region Jail. As of 9 a.m. on Tuesday morning there was no bond set.