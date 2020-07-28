Three BC employees test positive for COVID-19

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) — Three employees at Bluefield College tested positive for COVID-19. The college made the announcement on Monday, July 27, 2020.

Two of the employees contacted BC leadership last week after believing to have been exposed to the virus. The individuals self-quarantined, and close contacts we immediately notified.

The college’s COVID-19 response protocols were then put into place. College health officials administered rapid tests to each employee. That is when another positive test was identified. More contact tracing was done and the campus was thoroughly sanitized.

“First, our prayers continue to be with anyone and their families as they deal with this virus,”

said Bluefield College President Dr. David Olive. “As the virus continues to affect every

community in our country, proper plans and partnering with health officials will help us have a

measured response to isolated incidents, like this, and be prepared for larger incidents should

they occur.”