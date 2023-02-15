BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Ron Kidd has been shaping men for more than two decades as the Head Coach of the Woodrow Wilson Basketball Team. He has won game after game and continues to teach players all about the x’s and o’s in the playbook.

However, in life, there is no playbook so Coach Kidd tries to instill life skills in his players.

“You want your own kids to be successful so your players are like your kids also so you want them to be successful as far as their grown, you want them to to be able to take care of their families you want them to have good values and good morals about themselves,” Kidd said.

Damien Tunstalle played for Coach Kidd and is now the assistant basketball coach at Park Middle School. He said Coach Kidd played a much bigger role for him than just being his coach.

Tunstalle said Coach Kidd kept him out of trouble from the moment he got to 9th grade, making him work basketball camps and keep the book at summer league games. He also said that if it was not for him, he would not have the life he currently has.

“A lot of people that played for Coach Kidd including myself, we don’t have dads at home.

So the fact that you get to go and see Coach Kidd and other black coaches, that is somebody for us to look up to. So that impacted us a lot,” Tunstalle said. “He was almost a dad to me he took me under his wing and guided me and I thank him a lot for that.”

Cam Shannon, the head coach for Park Middle School, also played for Coach Kidd. He said the things he learned under Coach Kidd have stuck with him to this day and now he is passing down his knowledge to kids in the community, as a coach and a teacher.

“The rules he set for us, it was bigger than the game, because everything he has actually taught us I apply to my life,” Shannon said. “Everything he has instilled in me, I told him that everything you taught me, I am teaching these kids too, on the court during practice and me being P.E. teacher too and I teach my children at school the same things that you taught us.”

Three black men working every day to make sure the younger generation knows there is not a set path to life; that if you set goals, you can accomplish them, no matter the color of your skin.

“Just to see someone who looks like them in a position they don’t normally see, I know it gives them hope that there is another route that they can take,” said Shannon.

“The first thing you want to instill in your players, black or white. You want to instill, you got to come to work. In life there are a lot of better things than just doing stuff out on the streets is what I want to instill in them,” Kidd said.

Two flying eagles, that know what it means to play for Beckley basketball.

“Those two kids are two quality kids, Cameron Shannon and Damien Tunstalle that really love Woodrow Wilson Basketball so you know they are going to do the same things for the kids at the middle school now, they are going to try and mold them and shape them the way we want them to be,” Kidd said.

Shaping the younger generation.

“They should not expect anything different from Park Middle School to Woodrow Wilson High School because we have a great mentor teaching us and guiding us along the way,” Tunstalle said.