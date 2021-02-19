Three cases of UK Variant detected in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Three cases of the UK COVID-19 variant (variant B.1.1.7) were detected in West Virginia. The strain has been reported in 42 other states, including all of the bordering states of West Virginia. There are currently 1,523 cases nationwide.

The confirmed cases are in the north central region of West Virginia. The UK variant is known to be more contagious. To find out more information about this specific variant, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/variants/index.html.

State health leaders said this is a good reminder to continue following the guidelines.

“While the presence of this COVID-19 variant in West Virginia is not surprising, it’s a good motivator for us to double down on the prevention efforts we’ve had in place for many months now,” said Dr. Ayne Amjad, State Health Officer and Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health. “Now that we have this confirmation, as Governor Justice always says; it’s not time to be fearful, it’s time to be smart. All West Virginians should continue hand washing, social distancing, proper mask wearing, testing, and everyone should get vaccinated when it’s their turn.”