Three Charleston Police employees test positive for COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– Officials with the City of Charleston confirmed three Charleston Police Department employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Leaders learned one of the police support staff tested positive Sunday, July 12, 2020.

This individual had no contact with the public and has not been at the Police Department since Friday, July 10. On Thursday, July 16, 2020, two more cases were identified from active duty police officers.

One of those officers last worked on Thursday, July 9, and the other last worked on Sunday, July 12, 2020.

