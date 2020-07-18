Three Charleston Police employees test positive for COVID-19

UPDATE: JULY 18, 10:30 A.M.: U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) released a statement, which said, "The world is mourning the loss of John Lewis today. My deepest sympathies are with his family as they remember this incredible man.

"The first time I met John Lewis was at the State of the Union in 2011. As a freshman Senator, I was eager to introduce myself to a seasoned law maker and civil rights activist so I approached him and extended my hand. He pulled me in and said, “How’s my friend doing?” That’s who John was – welcoming and always leading with kindness. From that day forward he greeted me like a dear friend each time we saw one another. There was something special about John I have witnessed in few others.