Three children taken to hospital after St. Albans Veterans Parade accident

ST. ALBANS, WV (WVNS) – The St. Albans Veterans Parade took a turn for the worst after a UTV lost control on Saturday, November 2.

St. Albans Police Chief, Joe Crawford confirmed that three children, all elementary school age, were riding a float, whic the UTV rear ended, knocking the tailgate down on the children.

“Either the pedal got stuck or the driver inadvertently meant to hit the brake instead of the gas,”Crawford added.

Crawford said there were about 5 children in the float, only 3 were transported to the hospital. Thankfully, the community had all hands on deck to help.

Mayor Scott James said the children and community handled it tremendously.

“First off the reaction from the citizens….they immediately went into action and removed the side by side from on top of the girls,” James said.

The incident happened halfway through the parade on 6th Avenue between Park street and 10th, the remainder of the parade was cancelled.

Locals who were at the hospital with those 3 injured children said one was listed into trauma but the other 2 have non life threatening injuries.