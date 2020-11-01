Three contestants win big in money machine at Hometown Kia

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Three lucky people got the chance to win big during Hometown Kia’s Monster Cash Bash. Three contestants got the chance to win thousands of dollars and prizes in a money blowing machine.

General Manager Thurman Workman said this is just one way to give back to customers right before the holidays.

“Right now everybody’s so sad and down hearted and stuck inside but it was great to see some folks out here dressed up in costume on Halloween joy on their faces grabbing some extra cash money that they can go spend, you know with Christmas right around the corner. So it’s great to see some folks out and grabbing some cash,” Workman said.

