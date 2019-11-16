Three injured in car accident at I-77 toll booth

Breaking News
GHENT, WV (WVNS) – Three people are injured after a three car accident at a toll booth on I-77 South.

Raleigh County dispatchers told 59 News the call came in at 1:55 p.m. on Saturday, November 16. The accident happened at mile marker 30 after the Ghent exit on I-77 S.

Three people were transported to a nearby hospital, the extent of their injuries is unknown.

One lane of the toll booth was closed as crews were on scene, but was re-opened around 3:00 p.m. Ghent Fire Department and Ghent EMS, and Jancare ambulance responded.

