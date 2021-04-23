Three men sentenced for 2016 Fayette County murder

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — On Friday, April, 23, 2021 Charles Gill, Everette Gill, and Brian Willis were all back in court to learn how long they will spend behind bars. Charles Gill and Brian Willis worked together to shoot and kill Steven Skaggs and Stephanie Watters. They then set the house on fire to hide evidence of the crime.

The family of Steven Skaggs was in the courtroom to hear the ruling.

“I was very close to both of them,” Heather Riffle, Steven Skaggs’ cousin, said.

Willis went to trial for his crimes and a jury found him guilty of murder and arson. He was sentenced to two life sentences for the murders and 20 years for Arson.

Charles Gill pleaded guilty to the murders and admitted to investigators he shot and killed both victims. He was sentenced to 20 years in jail.

Family members were satisfied with the judge’s decision.

“Very, very happy. I think justice has finally been served after having to wait about 4 and a half years for it,” Riffle said.

A tragic result of this murder, family members said two little boys were left without a mother when Watters was killed. Riffle said the family struggled since the murder in 2016, but they are closer than ever, remembering their lost loved one.

“It’s really affected our family in a negative way and it’s also brought us closer together,” Riffle said.

Everette Gill pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit a crime. He was sentenced to one to five years in prison.