FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — Three more concerts were announced to the 2023 State Fair of West Virginia Concert Lineup!

Riley Green, Whiskey Myers and Zach Williams will take the stage at the fairgrounds. Zach Williams is scheduled to play Wednesday, August 16, Riley Green will perform Thursday, August 17 and Whiskey Myers will bring the excitement on Friday, August 18. All shows start at 8 P.M.

State Fair CEO Kelly Collins said, “We are thrilled with the additions of Whiskey Myers, Zach Williams and Riley Green to the 2023 Concert Series. Routing for the artists featured in this year’s line up truly worked in our favor, and we cannot wait for the 98th Annual State Fair of West Virginia.”

Tickets for each show will go on sale Friday, March 3, 2023, at 10 A.M.

The State Fair of West Virginia begins on Thursday, August 10 and ends on Saturday, August 19.