BROOKS, WV (WVNS) – A local avian center is celebrating the migration of birds back to the mountain state.

The Three Rivers Avian Center held it’s Migration Celebration Saturday May 13, to mark the return of spring birds back to the area.

The event featured nature hikes and programs and a birds of prey presentation along with painting for the kids.

Wendy Perrone, the Executive Director of The Three Rivers Avian Center told 59News it is important to teach kids at a young age about the ecosystem they have around them.

“It gives them a chance to learn about the environment around them from people who make their livings doing that. So they get to understand more about our natural ecosystems and support our wild birds,” said Perrone.

The Avian Center plans to continue holding this event for years to come.