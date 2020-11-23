Three school buses in McDowell County will not operate tomorrow

FILE – In this July 24, 2020 file photo, Fairfax County Public School buses are lined up at a maintenance facility in Lorton, Va. The Justice Department is highlighting a number of actions school officials should take to increase safety, including improving mental health resources, monitoring social media accounts and improving physical safety measures. The report was released Tuesday and was a culmination of a federal school safety working group. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WELCH, WV (WVNS) — Several school buses in McDowell County will not be making morning and evening runs on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020.

These buses include Welch Elementary School Bus 133 and Bus 121, and Kimball Elementary School Bus 141.