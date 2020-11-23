Three school buses in McDowell County will not operate tomorrow

WELCH, WV (WVNS) — Several school buses in McDowell County will not be making morning and evening runs on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020.
These buses include Welch Elementary School Bus 133 and Bus 121, and Kimball Elementary School Bus 141.
by: Claudia SessaPosted: / Updated:
WELCH, WV (WVNS) — Several school buses in McDowell County will not be making morning and evening runs on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020.
These buses include Welch Elementary School Bus 133 and Bus 121, and Kimball Elementary School Bus 141.