Three teens missing out of Monroe County

SINKS GROVE, WV (WVNS)– The Monroe County Sheriff Department is turning to the public for help to find three missing teenagers.

Deputies told us 15-year-old Clifton Glikerson-Froelich, 15- year-old Turek Weikle, and 14-year-old Jeremy Ray Nunez were last seen in the Sinks Grove area of the county on March 13, 2021. The teens were last seen wearing dark clothing.

If you have any information about their location, please call the Monroe County 911 Center, or the Monroe County Sheriff Department of the Union Detachment of the West Virginia State Police.