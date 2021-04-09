Thunderbird Taco back in business after early closing

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — A Lewisburg favorite is back open. Thunderbird Taco is welcoming customers back to the restaurant.

The restaurant closes each year through the winter months, but last year it was forced to close early because of COVID-19.. Manager Aidan Sullivan, said he’s thrilled to be back open and seeing all the customers flocking to Thunderbird Taco.

“We think it’s gonna be a really good year since people are getting vaccinated, everybody seems to be coming out more and really just having a good time and enjoying their family and friends in the restaurant which is cool,” said Sullivan.

Thunderbird Taco is open 11a.m.- 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.