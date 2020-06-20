Thurmond Visitor Center under construction

THURMOND, WV (WVNS) — The Thurmond Visitor Center is undergoing renovations.

Since the depot’s construction in 1904, the building received multiple renovations. The building was restored before it became a visitor center in 1995.

Now, the building is receiving another slate roof. Construction crews are using the same material as the current roof in order maintain the building’s historic integrity.

Eve West, the Chief of Interpretation for the National Park Service, said while the depot is closed, people can still walk by the site.

“You’ll want to avoid the construction area and the equipment there, but you can walk and see the depot. You can walk down commercial road. It adds about an extra 600 yards to your experience walking through there, but again it adds a neat experience. One that you often times don’t get, waking across the bridge to the river,” West explained.

West said the construction on the roof of the depot will hopefully be done by the end of July. She also warned there may be limited parking on the weekends due to the construction.