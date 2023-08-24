Thursday showers fade after sunset and with not many throughout the day, expect a humid and sticky overnight with patch fog early on. Partly cloudy skies help keep temps elevated so expect the 70s through midnight with the mid to upper 60s for lows by pre-dawn. A few showers try to move through in the early morning hours of Friday, but look to exit the region before sunrise.

Friday, we have a great potential to hit the 90-degree mark after morning lows only cool into the upper 60s and low 70s. For those that see more cloud cover through the day, like our eastern mountains, expect highs to be slightly cooler in the mid 80s. It’ll be another day with a few scattered showers mid-day followed by some pop-up thunderstorms in the afternoon. Energy from a cold front is close enough along with high heat and humidity to spark a few storms through the evening hours. By Friday late night, showers fade once again with lows in the 60s.

Saturday, we catch some relief from the heat, but the humidity remains. Highs for the day ease a bit into the mid 80s but that August sun will certainly do its best to remind us summer is holding tough. With that said, a few pop-up afternoon thunderstorms are possible as a cold front advances on the region. Highly scattered in nature, so the safe bet would be to plan for rain but keep an eye on our interactive radar to see where storms are in your area. Not everyone will see rain on Saturday.

Sunday clouds filter in most of the day but sunshine helps bring us back into the mid 80 but this time our eastern mountains look to be slightly cooler in the low 80s. Showers won’t be too far behind the clouds as what moisture from the remnants of Tropical Depression Harold push into the region from the northwest.

Monday a few showers try to interrupt the day making for a good umbrella day, but with that said, sunshine through broken clouds will be the main theme. Highs are cooled a bit by the extra cloud cover, at times only reaching the low 80s. The showers of the day will be what is left of Tropical Depression Harold so while scattered in nature, some heavy rain can be expected at time.

Tuesday we’re watching for a southern system to stall and if that is the case, showers will likely be off and on through most of the day. Highs remain seasonal around the 80-degree mark with some sunshine between clouds. On the flip side, if the stalled front remains to the east or doesn’t slow to a crawl, we’ll escape the rain. With an active tropic and several key players at large, some changes to the forecast can be expected this time of year.

Wednesday we begin the process of getting back to normal after a week long blocking high pressure system kept us in the heat. Sunshine returns and humidity drops throughout the day. Temps only muster enough energy through the day to reach the low to mid 70s which is a very nice improvement over the last week. I wouldn’t get too excited PSL fans, that crisp fall weather is still a good ways off.

In your extended forecast we look to dry out for a spell as temps slowly creep back up into the low to mid 80s. September has a way of being a rather dry month for us which we look to begin that trend a bit early. However, like every year, our forecasts depend greatly on the Atlantic Hurricane Season which reaches its average peak activity the week of September 10th. Tropical systems have a way of disrupting our normal weather patterns, adding difficulty to long range forecasts. In other words, stay tuned!



