Tickets on sale for 2020 World TeamTennis Season at The Greenbrier

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — The 45th annual World TeamTennis season will be played in southern West Virginia.

The 22 day event will be played entirely at The Greenbrier Resort from July 12 through August 2, 2020. WTT’s nine teams will compete in 66 matches total, with playoffs August 1-2, 2020.

There will be at least three matches per day. In order to comply to with health guidelines, the outdoor stadium will be reduced to 20 percent capacity and only 500 guests will allowed to attend outdoor matches. Only 250 people will be allowed to observe indoor matches.

Safety guidelines were put into place by World TeamTennis with guidance of local and state government officials in West Virginia and an adherence to all health and safety protocols set forth by the Center for Disease Control (CDC) due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Every fan at The Greenbrier will be required to pass a temperature check of 100.4 degrees before entering the grounds. All fans will be checked a second time before entering the outdoor stadium, Center Court at Creekside, or indoor court for any matches and will be denied entry should they fail the temperature check.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 10 a.m. Tickets start at $40 for Upper Bowl seats at The Greenbrier’s outdoor Center Court at Creekside Stadium and prices vary depending on the day of the week. All seating is general admission with Lower Bowl and Front Row seats also on sale. To purchase tickets visit: https://wtttickets.com/e/wtt-2020-season

All Lower Bowl and Front Row are VIP tickets which include:

General admission to seating in the Lower Bowl for a minimum three daily matches (Note: On six days there will be four matches played);

Access to a VIP area, including shade, bar and complimentary water and snacks;

Access to a daily meet and greet with at least two players/coaches;

Guaranteed access to the indoor stadium should the match be moved indoors.

Upgraded VIP ticket options also include the chance to take part in exclusive clinics put on by select WTT players.

The two-time defending WTT champion Springfield Lasers will kick-off the season on Sunday, July 12, against the Orlando Storm at 12 p.m. ET. That will be followed by WTT’s newest expansion franchise, the Chicago Smash, taking on the Vegas Rollers at 4 p.m. ET. Southern California rivals San Diego Aviators and Orange County Breakers square off in the evening match, at 8 p.m. ET. Match times will vary daily, with 9 a.m. ET the earliest start time, and 9 p.m. ET the latest a match will begin.