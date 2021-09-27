TikTok trend causing trouble for local school district

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — One social media platform is causing a major headache for school districts across the country, including here in the Mountain State.

Used by millions across the world, the app TikTok is wildly popular among young people. But with all social media platforms, there are some downfalls, and with TikTok it is the latest trend.

“This past month it was destruction of school property, in the bathrooms with soap dispensers, paper towel racks. Actually, I think in some schools throughout the state even some toilets were destroyed,” said Price.

Raleigh County Superintendent David Price said this behavior will not be tolerated.

“We will be holding students accountable. Not only disciplinary matters, but destruction of school property and looking into that matter with law enforcement. As well as causing parents to have to pay for damages if their child would be involved in this,” said Price.

Price said stealing and damaging soap dispensers in the middle of the pandemic is trouble enough, but the cost to replace and repair is just the tip of the iceberg.

“If this starts occurring in every restroom we have, then it does cost a lot of money not only for the soap obviously, but for the supplies. And to get those back in the school, it’s not easy because we know materials are tough to get sometimes and the delivery is, so it may be months before we can replace that, so we’re looking into that and we’re going to take it very serious,” said Price.

Price said the district cannot do this alone. He said he needs parents to monitor their child’s social media usage and talk to them about the seriousness of property damage and consequences.