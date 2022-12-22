BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Low temperatures and wet weather equal slick roads to drive on this holiday weekend.

Icy roads, particularly black ice, can be very dangerous for motor vehicles.

Accelerating slowly and driving with caution can help reduce the chances of an accident.

SGT. Jamie Wilhite with the Beckley Police Department says the biggest danger of icy roads comes when people try to slow down and come to a stop.

“Whenever you’re slowing down, maybe gently tap the brakes,” said Wilhite. “Obviously, if you slam your brakes, you’re gone. You’ll lose control of your vehicle on icy conditions. There’s not much you can do. You’re kind of at the mercy of the ice and of the vehicle.”

According to the Federal Highway Administration, over thirteen hundred people are killed and more than one hundred ten thousand are injured in vehicle crashes due to snowy and icy weather conditions.