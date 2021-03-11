Tips for using ATVs safely on roadways

BRAMWELL, WV (WVNS) — The two Virginias are well known for their ATV trails, but it is important to remember safety first.

Matthew Somers comes from North Carolina to ride the Hatfield McCoy trail system. He has been riding for mover 20 years. He said most trails require a helmet and other measures to ensure the riders’ safety. Somers said safety equipment is something he never goes without.

“Definitely a helmet, goggles. You don’t want a rock in your eye, that’s not gonna feel good. Some boots to keep the mud off you. I like gloves so you don’t blister up your hands. Long sleeves when you’re in the trails, so you don’t get whipped by all the branches,” said Somers.

Since ATV’s are street legal in some places, this adds another level of danger. Somers said there are tips riders can use while driving on roadways between trails.

“Definitely try to stay to the right. Slow down coming into curves, especially a blind curve where you can’t see anybody. Just if you can’t see don’t go fast. Obviously a car is a lot bigger than an ATV and it doesn’t feel good when you hit one,” said Somers.

Somers said safety is most important, on the trails, and especially on the roads.

“There’s plenty of trails around you can go get a little crazy on the trails in the dirt. No need to be hit doggin riding down the roads,” said Somers.

Somers said in all his years of riding, he stayed safe.