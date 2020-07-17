Tips from tennis pro during 2020 World TeamTennis season

WHITE SULPHUR SPRING, WV (WVNS) — Tennis is one of the oldest sports, dating back to the middle ages. Even with such a long history, there is still a growing interest.

Head Coach for the New York Empire, Luke Jensen, said there are three things for beginners to remember: consistency, placement and power.

“Warming up nice and slow, building up to a nice little feel so then you have the power,” Jensen said. “Lot of amateur players go right to the big boy, start smashing the ball around, and then they loose that fundamental which is consistency.”

There is something to learn from the pros.

“Think about a tennis pro whether, it’s Roger Federer or Roger Rabbit, and then kind of watch how they play, and think I identify with Rogers forehand, or I identify with Serena’s backhand, and build your game around greats that are playing today,” Jensen said.

Jensen then demonstrated what a forehand and backhand swing is.

“Nice and short and compact, back and then up,” Jensen said. “And backhand, from the back of your hand and here we go, again short. I use a two hander, if I have to reach I come off. So you have the Roger Federer one, or you have the two hander that you see from Venus Williams, so it really depends the side.”

Once you learn the basics, it is all about learning the terms that come along with the sport.

“An Ace is when you serve the ball and the returner is getting out of the way of the ball, or the ball is going so fast the returner doesn’t touch it,” Jensen said. “Now on the return side, your sitting there waiting to return the serve when you hit the ball back and your opponent doesn’t touch it, that is called a Winner.”