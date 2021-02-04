Tips on how to safely throw Big Game parties during COVID-19 pandemic

TAMPA, FLORIDA – JANUARY 31: An aerial view of Raymond James Stadium ahead of Super Bowl LV on January 31, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The Big Game is this weekend and health officials remind people to stay safe. If you are planning on having a party, doctors say to follow the guidelines in place, including social distancing and wearing face masks.

Doctor Anita Stewart with the Fayette County Health Department said if you do have people over, try to keep it a small group.

“The biggest issue is with eating and conversing, so try to do those in your family units or separate from others. Bringing your own food, your own utensils, things like that it seems to help,” Stewart said.

Stewart also said if you feel sick, even if it is just a stuffy nose, stay home and get tested.