Tips on how to save energy during the winter months

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — With the weather getting colder, many homeowners are turning on their heat. But contractors are warning if they turn up the heat, so can their monthly bills.

Chad Evans of Childers Enterprises, said one way they can save energy is to check their windows and doors for leaks.

“Make sure all of [those] have seals around them,” Evans said. “Make sure their heating and air conditioning are up to date — they have been serviced and cleaned.”

Evans also recommended doing the same for chimneys or filters if not done already.

“Have [them] cleaned or have a chimney sweeper come out, because that has potential for a fire too,” Evans continued.

Even turning down the heat a few degrees when leaving the house can save some big bucks, according to Evans.

“When you talk about energy star ratings and things they recommend… turn it down to like 65 wherever you go to work, 65 to 68 degrees,” Evans exaplined. “You don’t want it to be to big of a temperature difference when you are not home, because it takes a long time for it to warm back up.”

Evans said a few degrees really makes a difference in cost.