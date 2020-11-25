Tips to cook safe during the holiday

FILE – This Nov. 2, 2009, file photo shows a Thanksgiving turkey in Concord, N.H. Food safety experts say raw turkeys shouldn’t be rinsed, since that can spread harmful bacteria. Cooking should kill any germs. But bacteria can still spread in other ways, so washing and sanitizing hands and surfaces is still important. (AP Photo/Larry Crowe, File)

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Now that Thanksgiving is just days away, for many families that means a lot of cooking. And it’s important to remember to keep different kinds of food separate while cooking.

Registered Dietician Kaitlyn Cantley said raw meat, poultry, and eggs can carry bacteria like salmonella, which is killed when the meat is cooked, but if raw meat and eggs are not kept separate from other foods during preparation, cross contamination can happen.

“Whenever you get home you want it to be in a separate place in the fridge,” Cantley said. “And then when you’re cooking basically anything that it touches you want to sanitize that, including your hands. Wash your hands if you touch it, wash any utensils that touch it. And just make sure none of that raw poultry or eggs touches anything you’re eat later.”

Cantley said to remember any leftovers should be put in the refrigerator within two hours of being cooked.