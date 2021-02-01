Tips to help lower your electric bill during the winter season

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The winter season means colder temperatures outside. To keep warm, people are turning up the heat, which can make your monthly bills increase.

Experts provided some tips to help get those bills down. Gregg Childress is the Owner of Childress Enterprise. He said the first thing homeowners need to do is have someone come out and make sure all your equipment is working properly.

“Make sure their house is insulated well in the attic and in the crawlspace,” Childress said. “If they don’t have good windows, they need to look at doing that. That’s one of the best things they can do is to replace those even if they do one at a time. If not they can get certain thick plastic and put up around the windows and do that.”

Another area people forget to check is their doorways for gaps or drafts. If you have a draft, you can put a blanket or towel at the foot of the door to stop cold air from getting in. If you have done all these tips, you can even set your heat at a specific temperature.

“Probably, the best temperature to be cost efficient is around 68, but not everyone is comfortable at that so they need to find a temperature whether its 70 or 72 whatever it is, but leave it there don’t run it up and down,” Childress said. “Don’t turn it all the way back to 50 degrees at night or when your gone just a couple degrees back from what you normally do that way it doesn’t take that long to catch back up.”