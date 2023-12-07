GHENT, WV (WVNS) — It is time to enjoy the holidays with your furry friends, but what can pose a danger to them during the holidays?

The holiday season is here, and with it comes plenty of food, decorations, and more that can be harmful to your pets.

Plants

There are many plants used to decorate for the holidays that are toxic to pets such as dogs and cats. If you have any live versions of these plants as decorations, keep an eye out and make sure that your pets do not eat any of them.

Poinsettias

Easily recognized, this popular flower is mildly toxic for pets and can cause irritation to a pets mouth or esophagus if eaten, as well as nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. For those who really want to decorate with poinsettias, keep them away from where your pets can get to them or use fake versions of the flower.

Lilies

Lilies are also toxic for pets, although on a larger scale than poinsettias. For dogs, symptoms of lily intoxication can include decreased appetite, mouth irritation, difficulty swallowing, excessive drooling, gastrointestinal upset, seizures, vomiting, diarrhea, reduced heart rate, and even possible death. For cats, symptoms of lily intoxication are similar to that of dogs, except they can also cause kidney failure in cats. All parts of a lily, and even water in a vase, can be toxic for your pets.

Holly and Mistletoe

Holly is yet another plant that is toxic for your pets. There are chemicals in the berries that are toxic for pets, and if swallowed the leaves can injure their mouth and digestive tract. Symptoms of ingested holly berries include, extreme gastrointestinal distress that can lead to vomiting and diarrhea, as well as drooling and abdominal pain.

Similar to holly, mistletoe contains toxins that can cause drooling, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, major drops in blood pressure, seizures, and can even cause death.

Amaryllis

Yet another popular holiday plant is amaryllis. Much like the plants already mentioned, this one is also toxic and can cause decreased appetite, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, tremors, and lethargy.

Azaleas

Azaleas is yet another toxic plant that can cause similar symptoms to some of the other toxic plants such as drooling, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, heart issues including an abnormal heart rate and/or arrhythmia, tremors, seizures, and even comas.

Live Christmas Trees

Live Christmas tree oils/sap and needles can cause problems for your pets. Needles from live Christmas trees are sharp and can harm a pet if they are eaten or stepped on, and can even cause decreased appetite, vomiting, and diarrhea. The water from a live Christmas tree stand can contain bacteria or even harmful chemicals.

If your pet eats any of these plants, remove the plant and put it where they cannot get to it again. If you do not recognize what plant they have eaten, you can also keep a piece of the plant until it can be identified. Make plans before the holidays such as knowing how to get to the closest 24/7 emergency vet.

Write down your veterinarian’s clinic phone number, the 24/7 emergency vet clinic’s number if it is different than your usual veterinarian, the ASPCA Poison Control Center number, and the number for the Pet Poison Helpline, and also know the holiday hours for your local veterinarian’s office.

Plants are not the only thing that can harm your pets, Christmas and holiday foods can be harmful as well. Some of the foods that should be kept away from pets are candy, nuts, chocolate, and grapes, as well as table scraps such as sauces, turkey and ham bones, stuffing, onions, and unbaked bread dough.

Decorations can also be a threat to animals. Ornament hooks, tinsel, ribbons, and other materials can cause choking hazards, intestinal blockages, or damage to your pets’ mouth. Ornaments are dangerous if a pet breaks them and steps on or tries to eat them, be sure to clean up any broken ornaments or other decorations before your pet steps on them. Regular ornaments are not the only ones that can harm your four-legged friends, the materials that food based ornaments are made from can also be bad for pets.

Candles might be beautiful to look at, but do not leave them unattended, as pets could knock them over and set fire to surrounding objects or possibly even themselves.

Inspect all Christmas lights and extension cords occasionally, as pets could chew on them, and unplug them when you are not at home. Pets could also get tangled in the Christmas lights, so lay the lights where it will be harder for pets to get wrapped up in them. If there are any exposed wires, wrap them with electrical tape and make sure your pet does not chew them, or get a new string of lights if necessary.

Lights are not the only objects that can be hazardous for your pets’ health. Batteries, small toys or toy pieces, wrapping paper, and other small objects should also be kept out of reach from pets, as they can be a choking hazard and harmful if swallowed.

Holidays are not quite the same without having family around. Let your guests know that you have pets, and where they will be staying if the pets will be in a separate room inside and out of the cold weather. Give your pets plenty of toys to play with that they can enjoy while also keeping them occupied.

If you are traveling for the holiday, have a plan in place for your pets. Whether that includes looking into ways to bring them with you, have someone you trust watch them, or even boarding them if you will be gone for multiple days. If you will only be gone for a couple hours, check to make sure that they will have enough food and water. This is also a good time to get a collar and tag for your pets, so that someone can contact you in case they get lost.

Holidays are a time for family, and that includes everyone’s favorite furry friends. Safety is an important, no matter who it is for, so ensure that your home is ready for the holidays!