The winter season is here and it is time to hit the slopes, so what are some ways to keep your skis ready to go?

As the snow starts to fall, people are ready to go outside and enjoy some winter sports. Skiing is a popular winter sport and skis, like all sports equipment, must be properly cared for to work properly. According to The Ski Girl, here are six tips for beginners to keep your skis maintained throughout the year.

Inspect skis after use

It is a good idea to inspect your skis each day after using them. Inspecting your skis after each day of use allows you to check for damage before it becomes a larger problem. After you are finished skiing for the day, look for any significant damage on your skis like blown edges, core shots, or binding damage.

By consistently inspecting your skis, you can deal with any problems before they become a major issue.

Dry Your Skis

Drying off your skis is important, as it helps prevent rust that can make the edges of the skis hard to sharpen. They do not have to be perfectly dried off, but wiping off any extra moisture can help keep the skis in good condition.

Wax Your Skis

Wax is what allows skis to easily slide down the snow. Serious skiers are recommended to know how to wax their own skis, but you can also take them to a shop to get them waxed.

New wax is good for your skis, as old and worn out wax can affect the performance of the skis and will make the skis go slower, and can even wear down the skis. Waxing skis a couple times during the season is a good idea for moderate skiers, however consistent skiers should probably wax them around once a week.

Keep ski edges sharp

Sharp edges are essential to keeping skis in top performance condition, as they let the skier stay in control and it helps with turning, slowing down, and other skiing situations.

A sharpener can be ran along the edges of the skis to get rid of nicks or rough spots that may affect the performance of your skis, or a pocket stone can be used to keep up the edges of the skis, however it is more of a buffer than a sharpener.

A Full Tune-Up After the Season

Taking your skis to the shop for a full tune-up after the season is over is another way that helps keep skis ready to go. This can include a new wax job, sharpened edges, repairs, and anything else that is necessary for the maintenance of the skis.

Keeping them properly stored

Proper ski storage is vital to maintaining your skis, as it keeps them ready for the next season. A cool, dry place away from large objects is recommended to store your skis when not in use, because they can rust if they are kept in an area that has extra moisture, and keeping them away form objects helps prevent any possible damage from something falling on them.

These are only a few ways that go towards keeping your skis at their best so that you can get the best performance out of them on the slopes.