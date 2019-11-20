Tips to keep your holiday travels safer

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Thanksgiving is only a few days away, and with that many people will be hitting the highways. The West Virginia Trucking Association (WVTA) is offering tips to keep you and your families safe while traveling.

“Gathering around the table for dinner and fellowship with family should be a joyous occasion, but that doesn’t mean you can take a break from using common sense and good judgement while on the road,” West Virginia President of WVTA Traci Nelson stated in a release.

Thanksgiving is the most traveled holiday of the year. According to the release 50 million motorists are expected to be on the roads next week.

Here are some safety tips that the West Virginia Trucking Association provided: