Tips to keep your holiday travels safer

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Thanksgiving is only a few days away, and with that many people will be hitting the highways. The West Virginia Trucking Association (WVTA) is offering tips to keep you and your families safe while traveling.
“Gathering around the table for dinner and fellowship with family should be a joyous occasion, but that doesn’t mean you can take a break from using common sense and good judgement while on the road,” West Virginia President of WVTA Traci Nelson stated in a release.
Thanksgiving is the most traveled holiday of the year. According to the release 50 million motorists are expected to be on the roads next week.
Here are some safety tips that the West Virginia Trucking Association provided:
- Buckle Up: Safety belts reduce the risk of fatal injury by 45%
- Slow Down: With the extra highway congestion expected with the holiday travel, speeding becomes even more dangerous.
- Never Drive Impaired: The holidays are often a time for being social, but if you’ve had too much to drink, do not get behind the wheel.
- Prepare Your Vehicle for Long Distance Travel: Check your tires, wipers and fluids. Simple maintenance and inspection can prevent many of the problems that strand motorists.
- Be Aware of Truck’s Blind Spots: when sharing the road with trucks, be aware of their blind spots.
- Do Not Cut off Large Trucks: Trucks take longer to stop
- Avoid Distracted Driving: Distracted driving is a leading cause of crashed and death.
- Be Mindful of the Weather: As winter approaches and temperatures drop, check the weather forecasts of the area.