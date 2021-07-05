Tips to keep your plants alive during hot streak

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — It is a hot week coming up and it is not just pets and people who can get overheated. An extra hot day or string of hot days can ruin gardens and flower beds.

To keep your plants alive, experts said to make sure to water them adequately in the morning so they can soak it up throughout the day. But be careful to not over water, certain plants do not need as much as others.

Mulching around the area and providing shade are other ways to ensure the life of your garden, and do not forget to take care of yourself while you’re out tending the garden.