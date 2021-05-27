Tips to make sure your boat is ready to launch this summer

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — With Memorial Day Weekend just a few days away, people are preparing to launch their boats. Lt. Warren Goodson with WV Division of Natural Resources said making sure you have enough life jackets for everyone on board is key.

Lt. Goodson also said it is important to check your boat to make sure everything is working properly before getting out on the water.

“I’ll see a lot of tow ropes out there because folks didn’t prep for that first use and their boat breaks down, their motor boat breaks down so they are usually having to be towed back to the dock,” Goodson said.

Goodson said it is important to check the lights and horn to make sure they are working as well.