BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — If you are thinking about doing your taxes by yourself, it is important to be thorough so you do not have to spend as much.

Cherie Peacock, CFO of the American Tax Company said people who file without the help of a tax professional often miss out on money they could be saving.

“We find most of the time is people who prepared their own taxes actually miss a significant amount of deductions that they’ll eligible for,” said Peacock. “So they actually end up paying more in taxes than what they should if a professional were to do them.”

While having to pay more in taxes hurts your wallet, there are also some other mistakes inexperienced tax filers make which can have even more serious consequences.

“One of the most common mistakes we do see is people claiming the dependent credit or the child tax credit for dependents who don’t meet the criteria that is required by the IRS,” said Peacock. “So there has to be residence considerations, age, income, how long they’ve lived with you.”

Peacock said those consequences can lead to jail time or affect your taxes for the next several years.

“As far as penalties on the income tax level, if you claimed the earned income tax credit and you’re not eligible or you claim the top tax credit for dependents that you’re not eligible to claim, no only do they remove those credits from you, they prohibit you from claiming those credits for the next several years as well,” said Peacock.

This year’s tax deadline is on Tuesday, April 18th.

Usually, the deadline falls on April 15th but due to the 15th falling on a Saturday, this year you will have a few extra days.

So make sure you get your taxes filed by April 18th this year or else Uncle Sam may come knocking.