Tips to protect your heart in the heat

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Experts with the American Heart Association are offering some advice for working in the heat. This applies whether your profession keeps you outdoors or you are just doing yardwork.

As temperatures rise for the summer, so does the risk for heat illnesses such as heat exhaustion or heat stroke. According to a release from the AHA, doctors recommend using good judgement when it comes to outside activities.

First and foremost, they say it is important to stay hydrated. Here are some signs and symptoms you may be experiencing too much heat:

Symptoms of heat exhaustion:

headaches

heavy sweating

cold, moist skin, chills

dizziness or fainting (syncope)

a weak and rapid pulse

muscle cramps

fast, shallow breathing

nausea, vomiting or both

If you experience these symptoms, move to a cooler place, stop exercising and cool down immediately by dousing yourself with cold water and rehydrating. You may need to seek medical attention.

Symptoms of heat stroke:

warm, dry skin with no sweating

strong and rapid pulse

confusion and/or unconsciousness

high fever

throbbing headaches

nausea, vomiting or both

If you experience these symptoms, seek medical attention right away.

If you do want to be active during hot weather, doctors say it is alright if the activity is something you are used to, but it is not the time to push yourself. Here are some precautions to take during hot weather: