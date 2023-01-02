GHENT, WV (WVNS) — The start of the New Year is an exciting and motivating time for people looking to do better than the year prior.

According to History.com, it is believed that ancient Babylonians made the first New Year’s Resolutions nearly 4,000 years ago. It also thought that they were the first group to celebrate the transitioning from one year to the next.

Whether it has to do with healthy eating, working out, being nicer, being happier, or just being an overall better person, everyone has their own resolutions that will aid in a better year ahead.

Check out the below list of the most common New Year’s Resolutions, according to Statista. The poll surveyed adults aged 18 to 89 years old from the United States.

To Exercise More Especially for those with sit-down jobs, being active on a regular basis can have many benefits when it comes to daily life. Exercise is known to increase heart health, mood, and increase in muscle and bone strength. You don’t have to have a daily vigorous workout, but daily physical activity is never a bad thing! To Eat Healthier Healthy eating is also one of those things that can benefit people in a variety of ways. A well-balanced diet is also known to aid in the new exercise routine you’ve introduced this year! To Lose Weight People always want to look like their best self. Most attribute a lot of this to the weight they carry around. Numbers one and two on this list could of course help, but every person and body is different. It is most important to be healthy both mentally and physically, and lose weight in the healthiest way possible. Gyms tend to have nutritionists on staff to help each person with their specific case! To Save More Money Everyone has heard of the saying, “Money Makes The World Go Around”, or the music lyric, “Cash Rules Everything Around Me”. Financial stability in the 21st-Century seems to be getting more challenging by the day with latest inflation crisis and new, increasingly expensive gadgets being released daily. You never want to spend more than you can afford. It also always important to keep track of your funds yourself, but a financial advisor is always one call away for those who need them. To Spend More Time With Family/Friends What may be the most wholesome of this entire list, is the wanting of more quality time with family and friends. The beginning of the list concentrated on physical health, but what may the most important thing for some people is positive mental health. For some, family and close friends are a source of happiness and escape from other tough things going on. To Spend Less Time On Social Media While some of you probably got to this article from your favorite social media platform, some people are looking to spend less time on the platforms in 2023. Social media platforms from Twitter and Facebook, to Reddit and Twitch are ever changing and are more accessible now then ever. Some aspects of social networking can be toxic and damaging to those who are involved. It is good to take a break from the screen and virtual networking to see what is going on in the real world. To Reduce Stress On The Job This may be one of the more challenging resolutions on this list. Especially considering monetary-related reasons takes up two spots on here. So maybe quitting your current job is out of the question. You never know, others at your place of employment could be feeling the same way or have gone through what you’re dealing with. Maybe getting a different perspective would help. Now, it is always best to enjoy what you do, because you’ll never work a day in your life if you do. Or however that saying goes. If you have an opportunity that seems to good to pass up, take the leap. You never know where you may land. To Reduce Living Expenses Like we previously stated in number four of this list, money is becoming harder to come by and harder to hold onto. Creating a broken down list of monthly living expenses could help in lowering living expenses little by little every month. It is always good to remember the difference between and ‘want’ and a ‘need’.

You will find more infographics at Statista

It does not matter what your New Year’s Resolutions are. What matters is that you do whatever you can to make 2023 the greatest year of your life for you and those around you!

Happy New Year!