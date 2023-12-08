GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Traditions can be found in every holiday, and Christmas is no exception.

Holiday traditions vary across the world, but which ones are the United States’ top holiday traditions? According to Education First, here are the top 10 holiday traditions in the United States.

Decorating the Christmas Tree

One staple of the Christmas season is decorating the Christmas tree. Join your family and friends and put on some Christmas music as you decorate the tree for the holidays.

Baking Christmas Cookies

Christmas would not be the same without sweet treats. No matter what type of cookies you decide to bake, baking and decorating Christmas cookies is a classic tradition that can be done in many different ways.

Writing letters to Santa

Kids everywhere often associate Santa Claus with Christmas. Writing letters to Santa, his elves, and even the reindeer is something that many kids look forward to as Christmas grows closer. From telling Santa what they want for Christmas to what treats to leave out for Santa and his reindeer, letters to Santa can include whatever kids wish to write for the holidays.

Looking at Lights

Lights start shining during the holidays when families everywhere are decorating their houses for Christmas. From candy canes, snowflakes, snowmen, to Santa, the Grinch and Rudolph, holiday lights are all around this time of year. Driving through the neighborhood to look around, or even at specific holiday light routes, is a reoccurring tradition that shines through the season.

Gingerbread House Building

Rarely seen outside of the holidays, gingerbread is a staple for one holiday tradition that many people look forward to. Gingerbread houses can look any way someone wants them to, and decorated with any decorations that a person can think of, from gumdrops, to peppermints, to M&Ms. Join the family fun and even choose a judge to see who can make the most creative gingerbread house.

Sing Christmas Carols

With the Christmas decorations come the Christmas songs. Pick your favorites and listen to them with the family. To make things interesting, you can even put together a Christmas playlist and have a contest to see who can name the most Christmas songs. You can also go around your neighborhood and sing Christmas carols with your friends and family.

Exchanging gifts

Gift exchanges are something that many people and kids look forward to during the Christmas season. They can range from regular presents under the tree, to Secret Santa, to White Elephant gift exchanges. Which one will you be a part of during the holidays?

Ugly Christmas Sweaters

Have some fun during the holidays with ugly Christmas sweater competitions. Compete with family and friends to see who can wear the ugliest sweater. Bonus points for if your sweater include clashing colors, flashing lights, garland, or other creative twists.

Christmas Movies

Sit back by yourself or with friends and family, and to enjoy some family favorite Christmas movies. Watch classics such as It’s A Wonderful Life to Elf, pick your favorites and get comfortable to watch some fun holiday movies.

Spend Time with Family

Holidays are a perfect occasion to spend time with family. Whether you are watching movies, baking sweet treats together, or decorating the tree, spending time with family members is one of the best things during the holiday season. It does not matter what holidays you choose to celebrate together or even if you are states apart, there is always something for family to enjoy when they are together.

Pick your favorite holiday traditions and get some hot chocolate ready to spend the holidays with family. Whether your favorite tradition made the list or not, all that matters during the holiday is to spend time with family and have some fun!