13 people arrested in Raleigh County drug bust

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A months-long investigation lead to a large drug bust and weapons roundup in Raleigh County.

Deputies with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department, Beckley Police Officers, and West Virginia State troopers come together to form the Beckley-Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force.

“It is a collaborative effort to stop narcotics trafficking in our community,” said Benjamin Hatfield, the Raleigh County prosecuting attorney

One of their most recent efforts took place the morning of Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 in Lanark. During operation L.A., officers confiscated dozens of firearms, $25,000 worth of heroin, two pounds of marijuana, and 100 doses of methamphetamines.

While some think of drug crimes as victimless, the officers on scene said that amount of guns and dangerous drugs together can lead to disaster.

“Make no mistake there are victims of drug crimes,” said Hatfield.

Officers arrested 13 people. Beckley Police released their names and their respective charges:

James Dillon- Possession with Intent to Deliver Kimberly Dillon- Delivery of Heroin (1 Count)Christopher Hall -Delivery of Heroin (2 Counts)Gerald Terry- Delivery of Heroin (2 Counts)Kevin Scruggs- Delivery of Heroin (2 Counts)Leon Smith Jr.- Delivery of Heroin (4 Counts)Tonya Dillon- Delivery of Heroin (1 Count)Charish Sherman- Delivery of Methamphetamine (1 Count)Andrea Reed- Delivery of Heroin (3 Counts)Amy Clendenin- Delivery of Heroin (2 Counts)Stephen Bland- Delivery of Methamphetamine (1 Count)Brandon Bland- Delivery of Heroin (2 Counts)Kristina Moore- Delivery of Heroin (2 Counts)

Hatfield said by acting immediately he hopes the severity of their charges will deter others from committing similar crimes.

“This investigation is to target the poison that is on our streets,” said Hatfield.

Hatfield said he hopes operations like this show people how important the task force is when it comes to keeping dangerous drugs off of the streets.

“An operation of this size deserves to have the individuals arrested immediately because our perspective on it, the Sheriff’s department’s perspective on it, the State Police department’s perspective on it, and the Beckley city police department’s perspective on it is that justice can’t wait,” said Hatfield.

Hatfield said if found guilty, the individuals will be prosecuted on multiple charges. They will hold preliminary hearings in magistrate court.